Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) Insider Michael Hale Acquires 100,000 Shares

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) insider Michael Hale purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Michael Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Michael Hale acquired 25,000 shares of Aeorema Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,234.94).

AEO opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Aeorema Communications PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.27.

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

