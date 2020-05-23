Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Tim Jones Sells 35,000 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Tim Jones sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 539 ($7.09), for a total value of £188,650 ($248,158.38).

TET stock opened at GBX 534 ($7.02) on Friday. Treatt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 467.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The company has a market cap of $321.31 million and a PE ratio of 36.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

