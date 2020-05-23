Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$17.50 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$13.95 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$18.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,388,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

