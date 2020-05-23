TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Raised to C$2.00

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.05.

Shares of TSE TOG opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.89. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $353.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

