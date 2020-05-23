Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$26.00 price target from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.71.
SU stock opened at C$23.89 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion and a PE ratio of -17.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
