Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$26.00 price target from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.71.

SU stock opened at C$23.89 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion and a PE ratio of -17.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

