Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$1.75 at CIBC

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SRX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

TSE SRX opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.10.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$48.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

