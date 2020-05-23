Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.71.

TSE SU opened at C$23.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.30. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.59.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

