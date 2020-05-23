Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

TGZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

Teranga Gold stock opened at C$11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Teranga Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teranga Gold will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.