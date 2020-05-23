Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Set at C$6.80 by Pi Financial

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) received a C$6.80 price objective from research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$7.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$39,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$417,824. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$584,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,990,082.40.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.