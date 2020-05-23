Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 53 price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a CHF 43 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 49.91.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

