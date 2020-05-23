Eight Capital Increases Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target to C$1.40

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:WM opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $615.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00. Wallbridge Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 224,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,294,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,294,666. Also, Director William Warren Holmes sold 225,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$220,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,003,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,430.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.