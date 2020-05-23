WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WIR.U has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.75 to C$12.75 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

WIR.U stock opened at C$11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.36. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$6.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The firm has a market cap of $982.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.47.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

