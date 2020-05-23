WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.75 to C$12.75 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE WIR.U opened at C$11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$6.19 and a 52-week high of C$15.13. The stock has a market cap of $982.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

