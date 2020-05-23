CIBC Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$7.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$7.15 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.37.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$328.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.