Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.88.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$43.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

