Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VII. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.83.

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.07. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.57.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$672.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

