Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 305,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 657,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,959,000 after purchasing an additional 116,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 1,638 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 1,638 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
CDK Global Inc Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
CDK Global Inc Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
AE Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company
AE Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company
Lululemon Athletica inc. Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP
Lululemon Athletica inc. Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Stake Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Stake Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report