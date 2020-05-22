Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 305,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 657,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,959,000 after purchasing an additional 116,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.