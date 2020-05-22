Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,460,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,952,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $267.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $268.27. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average of $221.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.