PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,053,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,462,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.