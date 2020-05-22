State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $88,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

