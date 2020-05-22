Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 21,464 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 139.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.