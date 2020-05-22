Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.15 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.