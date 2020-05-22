Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,380,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualys by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $113.02. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,973,407.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $15,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,763,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,612. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.