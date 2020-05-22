Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $443,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.48 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.