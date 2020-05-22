Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 19.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,611,000 after purchasing an additional 387,816 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after purchasing an additional 343,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,745,000 after purchasing an additional 183,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

