Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.04 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,671,000 after buying an additional 413,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 44.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $655,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a current ratio of 129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

