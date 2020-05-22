Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

