First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.87 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,281,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of People’s United Financial worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,728,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. UBS Group lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.