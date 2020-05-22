First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after buying an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after buying an additional 158,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

