Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carnival by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

