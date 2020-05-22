Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Target by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Target by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $118.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.