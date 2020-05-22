Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $172.18 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $346,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $346,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,211 shares of company stock valued at $99,785,087. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $199,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.