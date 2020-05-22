Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 91,031 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of PVH worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

PVH stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

