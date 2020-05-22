Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

