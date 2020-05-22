Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.51 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

