Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,950,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

MGM opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

