Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.23. The company has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.