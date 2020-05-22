Davidson Trust Co. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.23. The company has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

