Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of New York Times worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in New York Times by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in New York Times by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,895,000 after purchasing an additional 555,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

