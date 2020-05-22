Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

