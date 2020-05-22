Sawyer & Company Inc Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

