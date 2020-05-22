Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,797,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,113 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,169,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International
Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC
Davidson Trust Co. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Davidson Trust Co. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in New York Times Co
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in New York Times Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report