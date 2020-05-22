Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,718 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of NorthWestern worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

