Veritas Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.1% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,268.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,971.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.