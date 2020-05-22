159 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,971.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Veritas Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Veritas Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
159 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP
159 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP
Grisanti Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Grisanti Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 12,884 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 12,884 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Target Price at $8.47
Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Target Price at $8.47
Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report