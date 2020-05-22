Grisanti Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.2% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,268.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,971.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.