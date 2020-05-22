Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $8.47

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE:CLF opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $4,566,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

