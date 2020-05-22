AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,440 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

