AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,608,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 246,490 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8,477.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $150.33 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

