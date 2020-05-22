AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,568 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,077,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

